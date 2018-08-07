Home Cities Chennai

Eat, shop, and repeat

The fragrance of scented perfumes and incense sticks filled the ambiance of Buva House. We are at the second edition of Style Kingdom, a fashion and style exhibition, by Prachi Garg called

Customers at the Style Kingdom exhibition at Buva House in Nungambakkam on Tuesday  Ashwin Prasath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The fragrance of scented perfumes and incense sticks filled the ambiance of Buva House. We are at the second edition of Style Kingdom, a fashion and style exhibition, by Prachi Garg called Kaleidoscope: A trendy festive edit. From glossy bags to classy kurtas, the exhibition features more than 65 brands curated from across the country. Nearly 30 of them made their debut at the pop-up. “With multiple line up of fashion and lifestyle exhibitions, earning a place in people’s heart is highly competitive. To appeal to the upcoming wedding seasons, I’ve offered a mix of everything, including bridal and trousseau wear. And, there are rakhis as well,” says city-based entrepreneur Prachi Garg, dressed in a pink contemporary wear with an embroidered jacket and floral pockets. 

Keeping in mind the preferences of the people in Chennai, the weather conditions, and the colour schemes, Prachi curated a blend of varieties from different places. Among the highlights was Mumbai-based brand Imyrti by Deepa Venkatraman. It offers brogues made of Chettinad fabric with checked patterns. The cloth lining made it more absorbing and comfortable for the feet.

Fashion brands like 5X by Ajit Kumar from Lakme Fashion Week, MADA SASA by Swati from Kolkata, SHUNYA from West Bengal and JAYPORE PAISLEY were among the others. Amidst the textile stalls was Bengaluru-based Shilpa Doshi’s brand Swaha. From water-floating diyas, fragrant-powdered sambrani (benzoin resins) to camphor, this stall had everything that you would look out for your prayer room. “We have home decor brands to make the shopping experience all-rounding.

There are also jewellery shops featuring dazzling danglers, ethnic jhumkas, and chokers. You can buy the cloth, pair them up with matching accessories and footwear. That’s the motto,” says Prachi. There were sumptuous desserts and chat items to munch on. 

Munchies
The Jar Theory offered granola and jalapeno nutty jars neatly packed with layers of nuts. Hungrezi brought a tangy flavour to the tastebuds. It offered low-fat crackers in funky seasonings like chatpata chilli. Little Miss Chef offered a wide range of cookies, and shakes while True Glace had interesting flavours of home-made ice creams. 

