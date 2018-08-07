Vandalur Zoo team captures ‘free-ranging’ Male Hyena

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a swift action, Vandalur Zoo authorities have managed to capture the ‘free-ranging’ male striped hyena within hours after it escaped from its enclosure, giving a brief scare. A top official of the Vandalur Zoo confirmed the development to Express. The animal, which escaped late evening on Monday, was tranquilised, and successfully captured on the wee hours of Tuesday. “The animal is continuously being monitored and medical care is provided. The animal was captured near the veterinary hospital inside the zoo premises. Though, the animal showed signs of stress, it is healthy,” said the official.

The authorities said animals take one week to three weeks time to get acclimatised to a new environment. “We had a three weeks acclimatising programme for two pairs of striped hyenas we received from Mysuru zoo, as part of an exchange programme, just a week back. This animal’s behaviour will be monitored and will be released for public viewing after full recovery,” officials said.