Home Cities Chennai

Open House Meet at all Metro Water area offices in Chennai

An open house meeting to discuss issues regarding water supply and sewage removal will be held at the Metro Water area offices in the city on Saturday. 

Published: 08th August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : An open house meeting to discuss issues regarding water supply and sewage removal will be held at the Metro Water area offices in the city on Saturday. According to an official release, the meetings will be held in all 15 Metro Water area houses between 10 am and 1 pm.  
“Consumers are requested to furnish their complaints regarding water supply and sewage removal. During the meeting, they can also clarify their doubts regarding water, sewerage taxand water charges,” the statement said. 

During Open House Meeting, held last month (July 2018), 50 petitions regarding water supply and sewage disposal were received and 37 petitions have been rectified. Action is being taken on the remaining 13 petitions, the statement added. 
The area offices are as follows:
Area Office-1 - Thiruvottiyur
Area Office-2 - Manali
Area Office-3 - Madhavaram
Area Office-4 - Tondiarpet
Area Office-5 - Royapuram
Area Office-6 - Thiru-vi-ka Nagar
Area Office-7 - Ambattur
Area Office-8 - Anna Nagar
Area Office-9 - Teynampet
Area Office-10 - Kodambakkam 
Area Office-11 - Valasaravakkam
Area Office-12 - Alandur
Area Office-13 - Adayar
Area Office-14 - Perungudi
Area Office-15 - Sholinganallur

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema