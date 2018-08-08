Open House Meet at all Metro Water area offices in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : An open house meeting to discuss issues regarding water supply and sewage removal will be held at the Metro Water area offices in the city on Saturday. According to an official release, the meetings will be held in all 15 Metro Water area houses between 10 am and 1 pm.

“Consumers are requested to furnish their complaints regarding water supply and sewage removal. During the meeting, they can also clarify their doubts regarding water, sewerage taxand water charges,” the statement said.

During Open House Meeting, held last month (July 2018), 50 petitions regarding water supply and sewage disposal were received and 37 petitions have been rectified. Action is being taken on the remaining 13 petitions, the statement added.

The area offices are as follows:

Area Office-1 - Thiruvottiyur

Area Office-2 - Manali

Area Office-3 - Madhavaram

Area Office-4 - Tondiarpet

Area Office-5 - Royapuram

Area Office-6 - Thiru-vi-ka Nagar

Area Office-7 - Ambattur

Area Office-8 - Anna Nagar

Area Office-9 - Teynampet

Area Office-10 - Kodambakkam

Area Office-11 - Valasaravakkam

Area Office-12 - Alandur

Area Office-13 - Adayar

Area Office-14 - Perungudi

Area Office-15 - Sholinganallur