Open House Meet at all Metro Water area offices in Chennai
Published: 08th August 2018 04:34 AM | Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:34 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : An open house meeting to discuss issues regarding water supply and sewage removal will be held at the Metro Water area offices in the city on Saturday. According to an official release, the meetings will be held in all 15 Metro Water area houses between 10 am and 1 pm.
“Consumers are requested to furnish their complaints regarding water supply and sewage removal. During the meeting, they can also clarify their doubts regarding water, sewerage taxand water charges,” the statement said.
During Open House Meeting, held last month (July 2018), 50 petitions regarding water supply and sewage disposal were received and 37 petitions have been rectified. Action is being taken on the remaining 13 petitions, the statement added.
The area offices are as follows:
Area Office-1 - Thiruvottiyur
Area Office-2 - Manali
Area Office-3 - Madhavaram
Area Office-4 - Tondiarpet
Area Office-5 - Royapuram
Area Office-6 - Thiru-vi-ka Nagar
Area Office-7 - Ambattur
Area Office-8 - Anna Nagar
Area Office-9 - Teynampet
Area Office-10 - Kodambakkam
Area Office-11 - Valasaravakkam
Area Office-12 - Alandur
Area Office-13 - Adayar
Area Office-14 - Perungudi
Area Office-15 - Sholinganallur