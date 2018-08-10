Home Cities Chennai

Entertainment for medical aid

The event will be held at The Town hall, SPR City on Sunday. Entry by invite only. For donations, call: 7550077700

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riya Cosmo Elite Foundation, a registered public charitable trust in aid of E-bank, a project which provides free basic medical equipments for the underprivileged and people with disabilities, will conduct ‘Elite Sahara Samarpan’, on Sunday. “The E-bank project provides medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, foldable beds, water beds, air beds, walking stick, and oxygen tanks on a use and return basis,” says Aashish Kumar Jain, project chairman. 

Since its inception in 2016, the project has benefited over 1,000 people in Chennai, and Aashish says, “Our objective is to lend support to people who cannot afford these equipments. Elite Sahara Samarpan is an event dedicated to promote this project. Such projects are the need of the hour.” The event, Aashish says, will be a blend of entertaining performances and social initiatives. “Four famous artistes will perform at the event. We will also distribute hearing aids, handcycles, sewing machines, and scholarships for a chosen few,” he shares.

Padma Shri awardee and Hindi poet-speaker Surendra Sharma; India’s youngest differently abled stand-up comedian and seven-time world record holder Jay Channiyara; visually impaired artiste Shravan Kumar; and differently abled dancer, Prabhu Das, will be part of the event. “We conduct several such events to support the cause, but this is going to be one-of-a-kind,” adds Aashish.

