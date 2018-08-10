Wag the tail and walk the ramp

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : Whoof, whoof! Imagine a space filled with Indian dog breeds running around, barking and wagging their tails. In an effort to highlight the importance of Indie dogs over their pedigree companions, Blue Cross will organise its annual show, ‘The Great Indian Dog Show 2018’.What started out as a small positive idea in 1987, has now turned into a successful event for adoption of homeless pets in the city. The first edition was held under the name, ‘The Well Dog Show’ with about 80 registrations. The name was later changed to ‘The Great Indian Dog Show’ specific to the native and rescued breeds.

“What’s the subconscious picture of a dog in your mind? It’s quite natural that most of us picture a German shepherd or a Rottweiler. But why don’t we ever visualize a Rajapalayam or a Combai? By choosing to adopt an exotic breed, we’re only causing trouble to them. What’s the point of keeping them inside an air conditioned room throughout the day fearing their health conditions and adjustment capabilities? This show is to bring out the importance of our native species,” says Vivek Venkatraman, volunteer and coordinator, Blue Cross.

More than 130 dogs are expected to participate this time. They will be judged under 32 categories. The jury for the year comprises Dr Jay Prakash, prominent veterinarian; Nishka Choraria, owner of Phoenix MarketCity; Amala Akkineni, actress and animal rights activist, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, actress and animal lover.

“This event celebrates the bonding between people and their pets. We don’t force the pets to perform or strain beyond their comfort zone. The participants need to choose a particular category and walk the ramp with their dogs and bag the prize. We’ve combined this show with an adoption for indie puppies and kittens from our own pedigree section,” shares Vivek. Native species are built for the Indian topography and weather. They’ve a better immunity when it comes to survival, have lesser hair fall, easier and less expensive to maintain.

Pooch perfect categories

The dog that looks most like the owner

Dog with waggiest tail

The whackiest name

The dog which kisses the owner the most

The coolest dog