A walk through the ‘posh’ colony

CHENNAI : As the morning chill settles, a group of 20-odd individuals make their way through the lush roads of the Boat Club Area in RA Puram, led by eminent historian Sriram V. The heritage walk, organised in lieu of Madras Week, was centred on the so-called ‘posh’ neighbourhood and the history of its occupants during the colonial times.In 1777, George Mowbrays, then the Accountant General of Madras, bought 105 acres of land in the Boat Club area, where the Madras Club currently stands.

In 1782, Portuguese businessman John DeMonte bought the land but bequeathed the area to the Roman Catholic Church in 1821, with the intent that the land not be sold, but used for philanthropic purposes. However, thus Church found it difficult to maintain this land, and thus began selling the land over the years. A plot of land at the entrance of the Boat Club Area, near Kent House leading to Chamiers Road, remains unsold to date.

“The idea for this walk was suggested by Gayathree Krishna. I also have to thank Unnikrishnan, whose input helped make this walk possible,” said Sriram. The area, contrary to popular belief, was frequented more by businessmen and commercial players during the colonial era, rather than an area for Chennai’s elite. Top management companies like IDBI and the cigarette giant ITC had their homes were in the area. Sriram V iillustrates the example of a house with the card ‘V Jagannath’ written on the walls, whose architecture remains the same as it was during the British rule. The house has, like all the other heritage houses in the area, transferred hands over the years.

Gesturing to Satya Narayana Avenue, the historian explained that the man after which the man was named after was one of the biggest realtors in Chennai at the time. “He played a part in the Veeram Water Management Scheme, but he ran into some trouble and was called to court. Before his hearing, Satyabama died mysteriously, perhaps he committed suicide. Popular belief is that money failed to turn hands and people turned into enemies,” said Sriram.

Later on, as the participants of the walk got ready to have breakfast at the Boat Club, Sriram explained how the Madras Boat Club had leased its and from the Adyar Club since 1926. He explained how the colonisers would build bungalows along the Cooum river with steps leading to the waterfront to watch the rowing races.