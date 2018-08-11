Home Cities Chennai

Civic body gives nod for energy plants at landfills in Chennai

The City Corporation has passed a council resolution to install waste to energy plants at the Kodungaiyur and Perungudi landfills. They also plan to maximise the land use in the two landfills.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representation purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation has passed a council resolution to install waste to energy plants at the Kodungaiyur and Perungudi landfills. They also plan to maximise the land use in the two landfills. On implementation, these projects are expected to reduce the amount of waste, which goes to the landfill, by 80 per cent. The 32-megawatt capacity plants will incinerate the waste which reaches the landfill to produce energy. The City Corporation has proposed piggyback engineered landfills (PBELs) to be constructed on top of the existing landfills. 

The piggyback method uses a lining in between the old and new layers of garbage, and avoids the need to extend landfill area. This method was first used in the United States in 1987, and will replace the biomining system usually adopted to reclaim landfills in the state. According to the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) prepared by a private consultant. The operation and maintenance costs of the plants at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi are estimated to cost of `1,243.50 crore and `1,163.43 crore, respectively over a 20-year period. The operation and maintenance costs of the PBELs in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi are estimated at `258.08 crore each. 

Both the waste to energy and PBEL will be implemented through a Private Public Partnership. The projects will be implemented over a five-year period, and bidding will be based on the design build operate and transfer model. 

Sources in the Corporation said that the project is being rushed as both Kodungaiyur and Perungudi landfills are brimming. “While the incinerators will ensure new waste isn’t added, the piggyback method will maximise land use and reclaim the land in the area,” said a senior Corporation official. 
The Corporation has also proposed systems to monitor landfill juice (leachate) in real time and micro plans to handle waste from bulk generators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala