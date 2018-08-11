Home Cities Chennai

Get, set, go with eduJetter scheme in Chennai

Jet Airways is betting big on students from Chennai who are spurring its revenue and avail.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jet Airways is betting big on students from Chennai who are spurring its revenue and availing benefits of its eduJetter programme, which offers benefits to Indian students with confirmed admissions to universities and institutions abroad. With more than five lakh students from India expected to travel abroad for studies this year, Jet Airways hopes that Chennai students, whose numbers have gone up by over 55 per cent, to avail eduJetter programme.

A press release from Jet Airways said that since the programme’s launch in 2009, the programme has seen growth in Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. eduJetter includes benefits like baggage allowance of up to 69 kg stagged and checked-in till the final destination, 7,500 JPMiles, 8 per cent discount on base fare, a bouquet of partner benefits such as Forex Card from Cox & Kings, free SIM card with exclusive calling rates from Uniconnect, and 10 per cent discount on JetEscapes travel/holiday packages.

Jet Airways has also simplified the entire process of application and booking. The new application process allows students to apply in three simple steps — book a flight ticket, visit the eduJetter page on www.jetairways.com to fill an online request form, the student then receives an updated ticket from the airline with applicable eduJetter benefits within 72 hours.

The eduJetter programme has been expanded to include flights operated by Jet Airways’ 21 codeshare partners which helps students reach 200+ destinations in North America, 100+ destinations in Europe, and an equally robust network in the East. With its codeshare partners, Jet Airways has assured connectivity from 40+ destinations in India to almost anywhere in the world via the airlines’ gateways in Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris (Charles De Gaulle), London Heathrow, and Abu Dhabi. 
For details visit jetairways.com/eduJetter or call 1800 225522 or 022-39893333

