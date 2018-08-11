New registrar for Chennai's Anna university amidst controversy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Kumar was appointed as Registrar of Anna University on Friday by Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa. Hitherto, he was serving as Director (Planning and Development) in the university.He replaces S Ganesan, who on an extended tenure in the post, was continuing from the period the university was functioning without a Vice Chancellor for nearly two years.Speaking to Express Surappa said Ganesan had been relieved from the post following the appointment of Kumar. He denied that the appointment had any connection with the recent alleged scams in the university, including the marks-for-cash scam which DVAC is probing.

In a statement on Friday, Anna University Teachers Association had sought action against Ganesan as it believed he too had a role in the alleged scams.It alleged that registrar S Ganesan was party to the malpractices. The association did not produce any evidence to back up their claims and Express could not reach Ganesan for his comments.

“We, the faculty members of Anna University, are ashamed about the examination-related and other malpractices in Anna University getting negative publicity,” the statement read.The president of the association, I Arul Aram, said the association had unanimously urged the Governor as Chancellor to direct the Vice-Chancellor to appoint a new registrar.