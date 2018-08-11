Home Cities Chennai

Three-day trade fair brings ventures in Thailand closer to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 12th edition of Thailand Week, a three-day trade fair, commenced at Express Avenue Mall here on Friday. The event is jointly organised by the Commerce Ministry of Thailand, Department of International Trade Promotion and Royal Thai Consulate. Aimed at bringing together entrepreneurs in Chennai who are seeking new business ventures with their counterparts in Thailand, the organisers hope the fair will serve as a timely opportunity. 

The fair which focuses not only on trade and business, aims to turn the spotlight on Thai tourism, culture and food. A variety of Thai products from 35 handpicked companies by the Thailand government are for sale. “This is the third consecutive year we are conducting the fair in Chennai. We plan to organise the 13th edition in Hyderabad. Through such fairs we want to show that Thailand is not only a holiday destination and that there is an abundance of opportunities for import-export collaboration,” said Jittima Nakamano, Director of Thai Trade Centre. 

Having chosen the theme of ‘Think Trade Think Thailand’ for this year, the organising body, Thai Trade Centre, also conducted ‘business2business’ sessions to enable people to meet with Thai companies and see their product samples at the trade fair. “Suppose entrepreneurs who are not able to find their field of interest can approach the consulate desk directly. We have a database of companies that deal with all varieties of products. They can pick and choose which genre of company interests them,” added Nakamano.

The atrium of the mall is filled with more than 40 stalls displaying Thai silk paintings, cutlery made from Thai opal glass, kitchen utensils made from bamboo shoots and mango wood and more. There are also workshops where people can paint masks and miniature umbrellas and also watch and learn how dishes from Thai cuisine are prepared with the help of professionals. To know the detailed list of products available at the trade fair visit www.thailandweekchennai.com.

