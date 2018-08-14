Elite Sahara Samarpan: A pathbreaking initiative to enable the differently abled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Cosmo Elite organised Elite Sahara Samarpan on Sunday to provide equipment to the needy. This was part of their equipment bank or e-bank initiative that has been in operation since 2016.A total of six hand cycles, 10 hearing aids, 10 sewing machines, and scholarships to 20 school students were given to beneficiaries at the event.

Chief guest of the event, N Sugal Chand Jain, chairman of the Sugal & Damani Group, praised the initiative as one that was pathbreaking and worthy of praise because of its noble intent.

“It must treat this as the first step,” said the guest of honour at the event, Ashok Kumar Mehta, chairman of Jain Housing & Construction.“The organisation has a long way to go and must look at providing complete medical service to the needy,” he added.

What made the night special was that of the four performers, three were differently abled.

“We chose these artists because we wanted people to realise that differently abled people too have immense talent. We wanted people with disabilities to also understand that they too can do wonders,” said project chairman, Aashish Kumar Jain. For Chhaniyara, seven-time world record holder and India’s youngest differently abled stand up comedian, it was a night to remember.

“I felt very good because I was performing at an event that was for such a noble cause. I have been doing stand-up comedy since I was six years old, and I have been appearing on television since I was eight. But, the sight of happy, laughing faces keeps me going. Through my work, I want to motivate other differently abled people to not be sad about their condition, but rather embrace it,” he said.

Three differently abled performers

