Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court against National Green Tribunal's relief to Sterlite

The State government’s plea is likely to come up for hearing later this week. The government’s stand is that Vedanta’s plea is not maintainable as it was created under a statute.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that provided an interim relief to mining major Vedanta Ltd, allowing administrative access to its Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.Last week, the principal bench of NGT granted administrative access, observing that no environmental damage would be caused by allowing access to this section. Vedanta has already filed a caveat in the apex court to pre-empt any party from getting an ex-parte order on appeal against the NGT order.

The State government’s plea is likely to come up for hearing later this week. The government’s stand is that Vedanta’s plea is not maintainable as it was created under a statute, which does not give the jurisdiction to entertain the case. Though the tribunal has not permitted the Sterlite to access its production unit, the government feels the NGT has not heard its arguments on maintainability in full. The government on May 28 ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seal and “permanently” close the copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedanta Ltd NGT order Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener