Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court against National Green Tribunal's relief to Sterlite

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that provided an interim relief to mining major Vedanta Ltd, allowing administrative access to its Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.Last week, the principal bench of NGT granted administrative access, observing that no environmental damage would be caused by allowing access to this section. Vedanta has already filed a caveat in the apex court to pre-empt any party from getting an ex-parte order on appeal against the NGT order.

The State government’s plea is likely to come up for hearing later this week. The government’s stand is that Vedanta’s plea is not maintainable as it was created under a statute, which does not give the jurisdiction to entertain the case. Though the tribunal has not permitted the Sterlite to access its production unit, the government feels the NGT has not heard its arguments on maintainability in full. The government on May 28 ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seal and “permanently” close the copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.