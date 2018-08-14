Traffic diversion on August 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai traffic police have announced traffic diversion for Independence Day on Wednesday. The diversions will be effective from 6 am until the celebrations are over. The Independence Day celebrations this year will be held at Fort St. George. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic except for those with car passes. Vehicles on Kamarajar Salai proceeding towards Parry’s Corner through Rajaji Salai may take the route Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram, and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.

Commuters proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai through Rajaji Salai can travel on NFS Road, RA Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai. Vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge and proceeding towards Parry’s corner crossing the Flag Staff Road may take route on Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s corner.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai crossing the Flag Staff Road may take route on Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.Vehicles issued blue and pink colour passes will take the route either through Flag Staff Road and Wallajah Gate or through Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parry’s Corner and RBI subway to reach outside the Secretariat ‘Out gate’, where the invitees will alight.

Those vehicles will be parked at the PWD parking lot, opposite the Secretariat.

Vehicles issued red- and purple-coloured passes arriving after 8.45 am will take the route on Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George through Wallajah Gate. They should follow the same instruction given to blue- and pink-colour pass holders.

Red and purple passes

Vehicles coming before 8.45 am with red and purple colour passes will take Rajaji Salai, and invitees will alight outside the Secretariat ‘In gate’. The vehicles will be parked inside the Secretariat. Those arriving after 8.45 am will take the route on Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George

through Wallajah Gate.