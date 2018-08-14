Home Cities Chennai

Traffic diversion on August 15

The Independence Day celebrations this year will be held at Fort St. George.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai traffic police have announced traffic diversion for  Independence Day on Wednesday. The diversions will be effective from 6 am until the celebrations are over. The Independence Day celebrations this year will be held at Fort St. George. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic except for those with car passes.  Vehicles on Kamarajar Salai proceeding towards Parry’s Corner through Rajaji Salai may take the route Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram, and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner. 

Commuters proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai through Rajaji Salai can travel on NFS Road, RA Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai. Vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge and proceeding towards Parry’s corner crossing the Flag Staff Road may take route on Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s corner. 

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai crossing the Flag Staff Road may take route on Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.Vehicles issued blue and pink colour passes will take the route either through Flag Staff Road and Wallajah Gate or through Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parry’s Corner and RBI subway to reach outside the Secretariat ‘Out gate’, where the invitees will alight.

Those vehicles will be parked at the PWD parking lot, opposite the Secretariat.
Vehicles issued red- and purple-coloured passes arriving after 8.45 am will take the route on Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George through Wallajah Gate. They should follow the same instruction given to blue- and pink-colour pass holders.

Red and purple passes 
Vehicles coming before 8.45 am with red and purple colour passes will take Rajaji Salai, and invitees will alight outside the Secretariat ‘In gate’. The vehicles will be parked inside the Secretariat. Those arriving after 8.45 am will take the route on Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George 
through Wallajah Gate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafael Augusto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener