Working in Madras High Court is great privilege: Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani

Justice Tahilramani said the Madras High Court had a place of its own in the annals of the country’s judicial history and attributed the distinction to several legendary lawyers.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:15 AM

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani on Monday said that working in the Madras High Court was a great privilege. “Glorious history, customs, conventions and lofty traditions and a galaxy of great judges and reputed lawyers of eminence have combined to confer upon the High Court of Madras a unique eminent status,” she said and wondered what greater privilege she could seek than to be its Chief Justice.

Replying to the felicitations offered by members of the Bar at an official function organised by the High Court on her assuming office as the CJ on Monday, Justice Tahilramani said the Madras High Court had a place of its own in the annals of the country’s judicial history and attributed the distinction to several legendary lawyers who continued to inspire both lawyers and judges in the country.In this regard, she also noted that the Madras High Court has several firsts to its credit, including the first Indian High Court judge, the first Indian Advocate General, the first Indian Chief Justice in a High Court, and the first Indian law report.

She also expressed her eagerness to work with members of the Bar and the Bench to continue the good work of her predecessors. “I may need a little time to get myself acquainted with all customs, traditions and local laws here. But I am sure that with the assistance of my esteemed brother and sister judges and also from the Bar, I will do well,” she added.Advocate-General Vijay Narayan, Madras High Court Advocates Association president G Mohanakrishnan, and Women Lawyers Association chief Nalini were among those who welcomed the new CJ.

Vijay Narayan noted that the Madras High Court had been blessed twice in quick succession with the appointment of another woman at its helm, following the previous Chief Justice, Indira Banerjee’s elevation to the Supreme Court. Justice Tahilramani is the third woman judge to adorn the High Court.

Protocol error alleged
The Opposition leaders on Monday alleged that the Raj Bhavan authorities did not follow the protocol during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. During the ceremony, police officers and ministers were given the front row, while the sitting judges of the HC were allotted rows behind them. Some judges also were not happy with the arrangement

