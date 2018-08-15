Better cleanliness rank for Egmore, Southern Railways

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Egmore station has significantly improved its cleanliness quotient when compared to last year, according to the Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat Report, 2018.The third year report on cleanliness assessment on 407 A1 and A grade stations across the country by Quality Control of India (QCI) revealed that Egmore station has improved on various cleanliness parameters. The parameters include cleanliness in solid waste management, toilet maintenance, vendor areas, foot-over bridges, drinking water booths, parking areas and main entrance areas.

The Egmore station scored 844.3 while the previous year’s score was 596.6 on the same parameters. Among A1 station, Egmore station bagged the fourth position which showed significant improvement on cleanliness. In the overall ranking, Southern Railway’s (SR) position changed from 9 to 7. However, none of the stations from Southern Railway appeared in the first 25 ranks under A1 and A category stations.

In Tamil Nadu, stations including Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Madurai and Coimbatore categorised under A1 whose annual passenger earnings were above Rs 60 crore, while stations including Tiruchirappali, Salem, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Katpadi and Thanjavur categorised under A, as the earnings were between `8 crore to `60 crore.