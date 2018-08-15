Home Cities Chennai

Better cleanliness rank for Egmore, Southern Railways

Chennai Egmore station has significantly improved its cleanliness quotient when compared to last  The parameters include cleanliness in solid waste management, toilet maintenance, vendor areas etc.

Published: 15th August 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Egmore Railway station. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Egmore station has significantly improved its cleanliness quotient when compared to last year, according to the Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat Report, 2018.The third year report on cleanliness assessment on 407 A1 and A grade stations across the country by Quality Control of India (QCI) revealed that Egmore station has improved on various cleanliness parameters. The parameters include cleanliness in solid waste management, toilet maintenance, vendor areas, foot-over bridges, drinking water booths, parking areas and main entrance areas.

The Egmore station scored 844.3 while the previous year’s score was 596.6 on the same parameters. Among A1 station, Egmore station bagged the fourth position which showed significant improvement on cleanliness. In the overall ranking, Southern Railway’s (SR) position changed from 9 to 7. However, none of the stations from Southern Railway appeared in the first 25 ranks under A1 and A category stations. 

In Tamil Nadu, stations including Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Madurai and Coimbatore categorised under A1 whose annual passenger earnings were above Rs 60 crore, while stations including Tiruchirappali, Salem, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Katpadi and Thanjavur categorised under A, as the earnings were between `8 crore to `60 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Egmore station Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat Report Quality Control of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss