Four mobile, chain snatchers arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Three mobile snatching incidents were recorded in the city on Monday night and Tuesday early morning. Two mobile snatchers were arrested immediately and two chain snatchers wanted in connection with previous incidents were arrested during a vehicle check. On Tuesday morning, Umesh Kumar Yadav (20), a cleaner in a goods truck and a native of Madhya Pradesh was on his way to deliver the goods to NF traders at Purasawalkam. The truck stopped near Nathamuni theatre on New Avadi Road around 3.30am and Umesh made enquiries with a man to reach his destination.

The man snatched his mobile and fled. The information was passed on to patrol police and three police personnel spotted the man on Vellalar street at Ambattur, said a police officer from ICF police station. The man was identified as J Dhanapal (37) of Ayanavaram and he was drunk when police caught him. Athithi Doss (45) was walking on Sterling road on Monday night after attending a programme at a luxury hotel at Nungambakkam. Around 10.30pm, a duo on a bike snatched her mobile and fled. A case was registered by Nungambakkam police and a hunt is on to nab the suspect, police said.

Around 3.45am on Tuesday during a vehicle check at Choolaimedu, police caught B Vijayakumar (18) when he tried to flee. Police nabbed him and enquiries revealed he was returning after snatching two mobiles.

Chain snatchers arrested

On Monday evening, D Glory Visabhai (53) of Kolathur was walking on New Avadi road, under ICF police station jurisdiction, after participating in her relative’s wedding, when a man snatched her 13.5 sovereign of gold chain and fled. Glory lodged a police complaint. Police arrested A Sony Raj (38) on Monday night at Perambur,” said a police official.

The police seized five sovereign of gold chain from Sony Raj and it was found that he was allegedly a history-sheeter with 12 pending cases and had been detained under Goondas act four times. On August 4, a gang snatched a mobile phone from S Karthik (28) of Velachery and police arrested four men. The absconding accused N Surya (20) was arrested by Adambakkam police.

Goondas Act slapped

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested on July 21 for making derogatory comments in social media about the CM and other ministers, was detained under the Goondas Act. “C Sankaralingam (27), a native of Sivaganga, was working in Kuwait. He created a Facebook profile under the name ‘Shankar Tamizhan’ and posted videos and audios, defaming the CM, other ministers and police dept.