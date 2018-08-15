What do Chennaiites want this Independence day?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nivedita Louis, historian

Freedom is ‘being oneself’. Not conforming to stereotypical roles required to be played by women is freedom. We women don masks of a successful mother, supporting sister, good friend, a better half. What lies underneath the mask is a broken child kicking and screaming, trying to get off it. It’s fair to act on impulse, to be tangled, and to err. We are always under the scanner for success. Defy that! The Mahatma said, “Freedom is not worth having if it doesn’t connote freedom to err”.

Weena Pradhan, content writer

Independence/freedom is to be able to be yourself at all times. This is what defines a person. Freedom or independence need not be at the cost of others, be it family or coworkers; neither does it mean you go to any length to assert freedom. It takes a lot of sensitivity to put across your point efficiently. To have my immediate family respect my individuality is of paramount importance. With that comes the comfort and strength to be yourself elsewhere too. However cliched it may sound, freedom is something that is neither given nor taken, it’s just there for all of us to enjoy.

Ramalingam Rajipillai, cyclist

Independence is all about one being always to true oneself, true to his beliefs, true to his commitments, true to his social outlook, true to his conscience and true to his soul’s guidance. For a country, independence means being able to maintain its own culture, its self-reliance and for a country, independence means how their citizens are able to preserve their own identity and their cultural pursuit. For an individual, independence means being able to express one’s thoughts, and for a country, independence means formulating its programmes and policies for the betterment of the majority of its citizens.

Ramanidharan Ramaswamy,photographer

It means a lot to me. But I am of the opinion that my freedom is being encroached by others, who are wealthier and mightier, in the name of politics. Respect others. Freedom doesn’t mean that you can do anything and everything. Don’t lead false propaganda.

Nahshon Benjamin,marketing and events

Independence is often associated with freedom, though the freedom of our county is definitely a

cause to celebrate, I think independence is not being comfortable with the way things are or something that was once achieved in 1947 and has not been interfered with since; to me, it is more ‘a state of mind’ than a rule or an institution and certainly work in progress.

Anshuman Dutta, marketing manager

Freedom is the right to exercise my choice without the fear of being oppressed. As my grandfather, a freedom fighter himself, once said to me, “We fought for our freedom so that we can, not only choose what we want to be, how we want to be but choose it without any fear.”

Nandan Sankriti Kaushik,Class 12, student

Freedom is more than just a few lines in our constitution. It’s an admittance that we can be who we want to be. Freedom is not just independence. That is just the celebrated aspect. Pride marches, and women’s rights movements are an equally important aspect of freedom.