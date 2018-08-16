Chennai will always be home for me: Comicstaan fame Arnav Rao

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the success of Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan, a comedy series aimed to introduce viewers to budding Indian comedians and many forms of humor with a judging panel consisting of India’s top stand-up comedians, Arnav Rao speaks on his experiences on set and shares little tod-bits from the backstage. The comedian is from Chennai and is now based in

Bengaluru.

What did you do when you received the call from Comicstaan?

I was actually 10 minutes away from hosting a live show in Bengaluru when I got the call. I had no time to process it but did the show like a consummate professional and then rushed home and had a drink with my parents to celebrate.

How was the filming process and was your family kept in the loop?

It was a huge learning experience in terms of what all happens behind the camera to shoot a show of this magnitude. It was hectic but I had loads of fun! Yes, my friends and family knew what I had gone for and were extremely excited.

How did it feel to share a stage with some of the biggest names from Indian stand-up comedy? Can you share a special interaction you had with any one of the judges?

A few parts, from time to time, felt very surreal. Am I really on the same stage? Am I really in a massive film studio set? Am I even in Mumbai? But the judges/mentors were very welcoming … they treated us like colleagues, which was truly special.I remember after shooting, I was opening for Kanan at his trial show in Mumbai and my set went really well. Then, Kanan and I sat and discussed jokes, premises, comedy and writing web-series and all I can remember is laughing non-stop.

What was the atmosphere like on set and between you and your fellow comedians? Any close friends and colleagues you’ve made after the show?

We were all nervous about each round and how we’d perform, however, there wasn’t any real competitiveness amongst us. It was like a retreat for artists where everyone was helping everyone to put out a great show and make it difficult for the judges. Yes, all 10 of us are forming a union soon.

Tell us something funny that happened on set that didn’t make it to the final cut.

The studio was well air-conditioned, so the cold air and the nerves were enough to warrant multiple bathroom breaks. It was always a race and the audience would end up seeing either the judges or the contestants running away and always coming back with a sense of relief.

Going back to your roots in Chennai, what is your relationship with the city?

I moved to Chennai at the age of eight and completed schooling. Then I left to study law but came back and worked at the Madras High Court for two years before I quit to go into comedy full time. Chennai will always be a home for me in some sense. A lot of firsts happened in that city, first time I drank, first time I drove a car and not to mention, the first time I tried stand-up!

What was it like during your first few years of doing stand-up in the city? What are your thoughts on the comedy scene in Chennai?

I started stand-up in Chennai in May 2016. At that time, the scene was very nascent, fledgling if you will. There were only a handful of established comedians like Karthik Kumar and SA with Alex still rising and a very few open mics. Now, it’s very heartening to see the exponential growth. The Chennai scene still has a long way to go in terms of competition in comparison to Bengaluru or Mumbai, but it’s getting there and there are many local comedians working hard at improving, honing and mastering the craft.

While filming the show, was there any pressure on you or your brand of comedy? How did you overcome that pressure?

We had complete artistic freedom in choosing content or material. Each of us already has a unique style of delivery, so there was no pressure as such.I think every comedian needs to have an internal balance of crippling self-awareness with delusions of self-grandeur. I have to believe that I’m the best comedian in the world, but I know I still need to put the work in to get there!

Finally, what would you say Comicstaan has brought for comedy in India?

Comicstaan has brought reach/exposure to comedy in India. The show deals with different styles of comedy and has put the science of comedy on display for the Indian audience.