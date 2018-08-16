Home Cities Chennai

No waterlogging on arterial roads despite heavy rain

Even as the arterial roads were spared of waterlogging, some residents of interior streets in the city reported the problem.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Arterial roads of Chennai remained largely dry despite the heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday. The city received rain throughout the day which intensified after dusk with Nungambakkam recording 55 mm. However, Greater Chennai Corporation officials claimed that on Tuesday and Wednesday, not a single water logging complaint was registered through the civic’s body ‘1913’ toll free helpline and that only one complaint was registered through the mobile application. The complaint was from Anna Nagar zone. 

Even as the arterial roads were spared of waterlogging, some residents of interior streets in the city reported the problem.  Venkateswara 2nd cross street at Velachery, Jayaram street at Saidapet, parts of Greams Road, parts of South Boag Road, T Nagar, were among those that were waterlogged on Wednesday morning. 

Said CR Balaji of Mylapore, “ The Justice Sundaram Road at Mylapore, for instance, does not have a storm water drain and is waterlogged even when there is a slight drizzle. They usually open the manhole cover and let the water into the sewage system, instead.”

Waiting for funds
According to data available with corporation officials, 386 km out of the total 392 km in Adyar-Cooum Basin of the Integrated Storm Water Drain project, has been completed.  However, work on ISWD project at Kovalam and Kosasthalaiyar have not taken off yet, due to funds crunch

