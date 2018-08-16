Rain to give Chennai a break from Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Rainy days for Chennaites are likely to end from Thursday. Having received daily dosage of sharp spells of rain for the past one week, the regional meteorological center has forecast that dry condition will return to the city, and extreme rain in ghat region for another 24 hours. Overcast conditions prevailed for the most part of the day on Wednesday with isolated showers. The maximum temperature dropped close to four degrees below normal. Nungambakkam recorded 31.1 degree Celsius and Meenambakkam 31.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees and 3.7 degrees below normal.

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology (DDGM), Regional Meteorological Centre, told Express that the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala because of which Tamil Nadu ghat region will be receiving extreme rainfall. Heavy rainfall warning message of the Meteorological department says isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over ghat areas of The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts and isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over ghat areas of Theni, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli districts. Isolated heavy rain is likely to occur over Rayalaseema, and Kanniyakumari district.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said the rain in ghat region may continue till August 19.

The well marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, off West Bengal- North Odisha coasts has concentrated into a depression and lay centred over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal around August 18.