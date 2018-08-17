Home Cities Chennai

Chances of floods in Chennai to rise by 2050: Anna University's  L Elango

Ilango said, adding that during heavy rains, the run-off into the ocean would be greater, if storage capacity of the landscape was lower.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Anna University.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The rainfall in Chennai is likely to reduce by 5 per cent by 2050. However, there will be an increased frequency of catastrophic rainfall, said professor L Elango from the Geology department of Anna University. Speaking at ‘Urban Ecology and Resilience’, a conference on climate change here on Thursday, he said, “We used the global climate change model, which studies the climate change pattern across the globe in grids of 25 sq km. We down-scaled it to study the grid in which Chennai fell to predict this pattern,” he said.

At the event organised jointly by the UN Human Settlements Programme and AARDE Foundation, Elango said while the overall rainfall would come down by 5 per cent, the number of days in which the precipitation falls would also get reduced. “Therefore, the number of massive floods and storms and other weather extremities may be more frequent,” he observed. Apart from studying 13 decades of rainfall pattern, factors such as wind velocity, surface temperature and ocean currents were also studied carefully to arrive at the results, he said.

ALSO READ | Rain to give Chennai a break from Thursday 

Since Chennai falls on a terrain formed on a hard sediment, rain water will not get stored as ground water unless there’s a robust system of reservoirs, Ilango said, adding that during heavy rains, the run-off into the ocean would be greater, if storage capacity of the landscape was lower.“We studied 17 wells in Chennai that were completely submerged under water during the 2015 floods. The study of water samples showed that the water in these wells had high composition of not only pollutants but also microbes,” he said, pointing out that the declined quality of ground water was a definite consequence of such catastrophic floods.

“To mitigate this problem, we are now studying different waterbodies across the city and State to see how they can be made more resilient to natural calamity,” he said. Building check-dams and creating percolation zones in waterbodies are some of the solutions that are emerging through this research, said Elango.

Need to store rainwater
Since Chennai falls on a terrain formed on a hard sediment, rain water will not get stored as ground water unless there’s a robust system of reservoirs, Ilango said

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career