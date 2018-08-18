Home Cities Chennai

Cost of electric vehicles should be brought down: Energy Alternatives India co-founder Narasimhan Santhanam

In the first phase of India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution, scooters, autorickshaws (three-wheeler) and intra-city buses must be made electric, Narasimhan Santhanam, cofounder and director of Ener

Published: 18th August 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the first phase of India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution, scooters, autorickshaws (three-wheeler) and intra-city buses must be made electric, Narasimhan Santhanam, cofounder and director of Energy Alternatives India (EAI), said on Friday. Speaking at the Electric Vehicle (EV) Summit 2018, he said India’s electric vehicle market size was much smaller than the global market. The three main challenges should be overcome to make the market more robust. They were the cost of electric vehicles should be brought down to equal fuel-vehicle prices, mileage should be increased and charging time of vehicles should be reduced.

The cost of production should be brought down. Electric scooters also travel only about half the distance on full charge against a full tank of petrol and it takes a few hours to charge when it takes only a few minutes to refuel, he said stating that the mid-term innovation goals should be to overcome these challenges. Further, the speed of electric vehicles should be optimised to that of other vehicles. 

He, however, argued that this is not a burning issue at this time as in the first phase of electric vehicle revolution, India must replace scooters, three wheelers and buses, which are in use within the city for low-speed travels.Bringing in affordable three-wheelers would empower women to enter the logistics industry, said Hemalatha Annamalai, CEO, Ampere Vehicles.

Hemalatha, who is also a member of the National Council for Electric Mobility, said, “the subsidy and continuation of FAME India Scheme is extremely important for sustaining the ecosystem, to convert at least a third of automobile fleet into EVs by 2030.”Mecca Rafeeque Ahmed – president of SICCI and Chairman of Farida Group, said an EV revolution would lead to reduction of CO2 emission, lesser dependence on oil imports and a more efficient urban transport system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Electric Vehicle (EV) Summit 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics