Chain snatcher arrested thanks to Facetagr app

The police traced him with the help of FaceTagr app recently introduced by  police.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:12 AM

handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 27-year-old chain snatcher was arrested by city police during a vehicle check while trying to elope with a girl near Marina on Friday night. The police traced him with the help of FaceTagr app recently introduced by police.During a vehicle check near the Lighthouse, a police team intercepted a car which was driven by one Hariharan. When he was asked to produce the documents for the vehicle, he did not have any  and finding his answers suspicious police used the Facetagr app which revealed that he was allegedly involved in theft and snatching of chains and mobile phones cases in Puducherry.

Following which, the police detained Hariharan and later handed him over to Villianur police in Puducherry. The girl was sent to her relative’s house at Poonamallee.The  ‘Facetagr’ app was launched last year. It helps police trace suspects across the State and Puducherry. Once the image is uploaded,  it matches with history sheeters details that are already stored. The suspects are divided into 16 categories, including those involved in theft, dacoity, burglary and robbery.

