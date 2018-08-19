Vacancy alone cannot justify medical admission: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has said that mere vacancy of seats cannot be a ground for a person securing lesser marks to get admission in medical courses while justifying the purpose of NEET to ensure that the meritorious students are allotted seats in medical colleges.“If this is allowed, every college will start admitting the students under some pretext or the other, thereby defeating the purpose of NEET and the directions of the apex court,” Justice S Vaidyanathan said while dismissing a plea moved by MR Unnamalai who wanted the authorities to allow her complete BDS course in RVS Dental College and Hospital, Coimbatore.