Breath analysers for loco pilots to be upgraded: Railways

CHENNAI: With repeated complaints of anomalies in breath analysers results used for testing alcohol level of loco pilots, the Railway Board has decided to upgrade the existing devices. Besides, it has also scrapped the second test for loco pilots, which is conducted for those whose blood alcohol content (BAC) test proves positive. This means that the loco pilot, whose alcohol test proves positive, will be directly sent for medical examination and no second test will be conducted.

“Existing breath analysers will be upgraded with the latest specifications issued by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of Indian Railways,” said sources of the Southern Railway, quoting the recent order issued by the Safety Directorate of Railway Board. The move is aimed at eliminating the possible deviations in testing the loco pilots, which pose the risk of train accidents.

According to the railway norms, loco pilots entrusted with the job of operating passenger and goods trains have to take breath analysing test before and after the train journey. The loco pilot will be authorised to drive the train only if the alcohol test value is 0.1 mg per 100 ml of blood.

“On many occasions, drivers who failed in the first alcohol test roughly with the value of 25 mg/100 ml of blood and above, cleared the second test with the value of 0.5 mg. The existing breath analysers are either over-aged or faulty and should be upgraded immediately. However, the second test should be conducted before referring for a blood test,” said V Balachandran, general secretary, All India Loco Running Staff Association.

The strength of loco pilots in the Southern Railway is 4,600. Of them, more than 15 loco pilots failed in the alcohol test in the last one year, with the different level of alcohol. The Railway Board has also directed the zonal railways to link the upgraded breath analysers with the Crew Management System (CMI), a software that maintains the records of railway employees. “Such a move would help the railways keep a track of errant loco pilots easily,” added railway sources.

As per existing norms, if a loco pilot is found positive with alcohol level ranging between 20 and 40 before and after the journey for the second time, he or she can be removed from the service. However, the Board has reduced the punishment for loco pilots to the only penalty for alcohol level between 1 and 40 gm after the journey.

‘Need strict compliance with norms’

After derailments and other accidents, railway norms mandates breath analysing test for all operational staff including guard, gatekeeper, trackman, pointsman and other staff involved in train operation. However, norms are not being followed, rued a loco pilot. “Lapse on the part of operational staff other than drivers may lead to accidents. However, they are not subjected to alcohol tests. Railway Board norms should be implemented strictly,” said a senior loco pilot on the condition of anonymity