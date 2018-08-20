Home Cities Chennai

Doctors to donate one-day pay for Kerala flood relief

Government doctors will donate their one-day salary for the Kerala flood relief work and the Health and Family Welfare department has sent essential medicines to Kerala.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

A truck carries people past a flooded road in Thrissur, Kerala. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government doctors will donate their one-day salary for the Kerala flood relief work and the Health and Family Welfare department has sent essential medicines to Kerala. In a statement here on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA), which has over 15,500 members, said, “The TNGDA  has resolved that its 15,500 members will donate their one-day salary for the relief work. The resolution and the appeal to deduct the donation from this month’s pay will be given to the government.”

Meanwhile, members of the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) said the association would also donate their one-day salary for the Kerala flood relief. Meanwhile, the State Health and Family Welfare Department has dispatched medicine, especially those required to prevent communicable diseases, to Kerala. The drugs include 25 lakh doxycycline tablets, five lakh chlorpheniramine tablets, one lakh ointments and other essential medicines.

The department has also sent gloves, chlorine tablets for safe drinking water, bleaching powder, oxygen cylinders and other essential items. “The Kerala government has also requested oxygen cylinders for hospitals as there is no power supply in most of the places. We have sent them also apart from sending government doctors to the affected areas,” said a senior Health Department official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Kerala Flood Relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony