Doctors to donate one-day pay for Kerala flood relief

CHENNAI: Government doctors will donate their one-day salary for the Kerala flood relief work and the Health and Family Welfare department has sent essential medicines to Kerala. In a statement here on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA), which has over 15,500 members, said, “The TNGDA has resolved that its 15,500 members will donate their one-day salary for the relief work. The resolution and the appeal to deduct the donation from this month’s pay will be given to the government.”

Meanwhile, members of the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) said the association would also donate their one-day salary for the Kerala flood relief. Meanwhile, the State Health and Family Welfare Department has dispatched medicine, especially those required to prevent communicable diseases, to Kerala. The drugs include 25 lakh doxycycline tablets, five lakh chlorpheniramine tablets, one lakh ointments and other essential medicines.

The department has also sent gloves, chlorine tablets for safe drinking water, bleaching powder, oxygen cylinders and other essential items. “The Kerala government has also requested oxygen cylinders for hospitals as there is no power supply in most of the places. We have sent them also apart from sending government doctors to the affected areas,” said a senior Health Department official.