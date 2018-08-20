Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 23-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run near Rajakulam in Kancheepuram on Saturday night. Police said Vijayabaskar was walking back home in Rajakulam and when he was hardly a few metres from his house, an unidentified vehicle knocked him down, killing him on the spot. On Sunday morning, some local people spotted the body and informed the Kancheepuram taluk police who registered a case and initiated investigations.