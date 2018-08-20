‘Remove sewage pipes from footpaths’

Home Cities Chennai

Mandaveli residents say pipes on pavements leave pedestrians at the mercy of motorists.

Published: 20th August 2018

Sewage pipes on pavements at Thiruvengadam Street and other arterial roads hinder pedestrian movement | NAKSHATRA KRISHNAMOORTHY

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the residents of RK Nagar in Mandaveli, using the pedestrian pavements in their locality is only a theoretical idea. With around 20 Metro Water pipes lying on the pavements for nearly two years now, they have to use only the road at the risk of being hit by the speeding vehicles.

When Express visited the streets, there were around two pipes on pavements in Thiruvengadam Street Extension, five pipes on RK Nagar 2nd Cross Street, three to four pipes on School View Road and many more on Thiruvengadam Street and Srinivasa Avenue. Residents said whenever they complained about these encroachments to officials, the pipes were removed from one location and dumped elsewhere.

As pavements are obstructed by these pipes, commercial cabs park along the entire length on either side of the road narrowing down the stretch even further. “There were four huge pipes placed stacked one after the other at the end of School View Road two days ago. After I wrote about this issue in a local newspaper, these pipes have disappeared overnight and I found them two streets away,” said Girija A, a resident.
The project, which started in 2014 when new sewage pipelines were laid along Devanathan Street in Mandaveli, has been stalled ever since due to the alleged crunch of funds. But officials deny this claim.

“We have to finish this project by next month because after that from October till December, the Corporation will not give us permission to dig up the road during monsoon,” said a Metro Water official.
Officials also said the delay in laying these sewage pipelines on Luz Church Road, Thiruvengadam Street and other stretches, is due to the absence of contractors to take up the project.

“When Corporation gives us the permission, we cannot find a contractor to take up the work and vice versa. Also, we have no place to store these pipes until the project starts,” said the official.

A safe haven for tipplers
Prema Raghavan, a resident of RK Nagar 2nd Cross Street, is one of the residents fighting for the removal of these pipes since 2016. Due to her efforts, more than 10 pipes were cleared from the 2nd Cross Street alone. “As these pipes are massive in structure, people resort to drinking in groups sometimes even inside the pipes. Many urinate behind them,” she said.

