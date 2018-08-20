Staff held over gold, money theft at employer’s house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three months after a 23-year-old man stole 7 lakh in cash and 32 sovereigns of jewels from his employer’s house, the MKB Nagar police arrested him on Saturday after the incident came to light a few days ago.

Police said Rajendra Kumar of Rajasthan owns a pawn shop in the Vyasarpadi market. “Five years ago, he hired Raghu of the same locality. Since Rajendra stayed very close to his shop, he would ask Raghu to clean his house often. Three months ago, when Raghu was cleaning the bedroom, he found jewels and cash. He stole them. It was only a few days ago when Rajendra wanted money and tried to look for the cash, he realised it was missing,” said a police source. Subsequently, he informed the police who conducted inquiries and nabbed Raghu.

During interrogation, Raghu confessed that he had purchased around 1,500 square feet of land in Villupuram with the stolen money. Police recovered `2 lakh in cash and 32-sovereign jewels and land documents from him. Raghu has been arrested and further investigation is on.