Two-day school cultural festival reunites alumni

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-day biennial cultural fest of Chettinad Vidyashram, Maithri, concluded on Saturday with much fanfare. Sixty-nine schools in the city participated in 35 events this year.

Principal Amudha Lakshmi congratulated students for their exemplary organisational skills and participation. “Last year, 49 schools participated in the annual event.

Principal Lakshmi (left) with actor Vikram

Prabhu (right)

This year, we had 40 online registrations and 29 on the spot. So, Maithri is clearly spreading its wings,” she said, adding that these events bring talented back-benchers to the fore and instill confidence in students.

Actors Harish Kalyan and Vikram Prabhu, filmmaker Kalaipuli S Dhanu, and director Elan were present at the occasion. Meena Muthiah, the founder correspondent of the institution, in her address, accented the precedence of culture and fine arts in the moulding of an individual. “It is a platform for students to showcase their hidden talents and embrace art,” she said.

Reminiscing about his school times, chief guest of the valedictory function, Vikram Prabhu said that he was always a quiet child, but would always be there to cheer his friends participating in competitions. “My sister was studying in this school and I remember coming here to pick her up every day. It is always fun to get back to school.”

Maithri is a two-day event with a variety of events such as spin-a-yarn, creative writing, debate, cricket, basketball and futsal, and also jam, trailer-making, spoofing, cartooning, etc.