A Breezy Ride  

Manav Chordia By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Madras Week celebrations, The New Indian Express has organised a daily double-decker bus ride to all the heritage spots at Marina. The ride, which begins at Vivekananda House, is an initiative to give Chennaiites a taste of the city’s history.

The experience of viewing the city from the open space on top of the bus cannot be replicated. On the second day, the ride, which started from MGR Memorial, took the passengers through the iconic Beach road. As the bus trailed down the Beach road in the afternoon, the cool breeze allowed one to see Chennai in its full heritage bloom with the only obstacle being the tall branches, which provided adequate shade.

With the bus passing through eventful sights such as Marina Lighthouse, Victoria Hall, Napier Bridge, MGR Memorial and the ever-scenic Marina Beach, the history of the city came alive every time one looked at them from above. Even with the regular traffic jams, the double-decker bus ride was unlike anything one can imagine.

While exhibiting red exteriors with Madras Week logos, the people inside, volunteers, and families came together to create a unique experience that puts forward the most essential part of Namma Chennai ­­— our intertwined lives, and our differences that bring us closer. The Beach road is lined with iconic statues of Kannagi, Bharathiyar, Thiruvalluvar, Avvaiyar, and Veeramamunivar.

Taking back good memories

John, a tourist from Germany, took the double-decker bus ride. “I loved the ride. It was informative and fun. I like the culture and vibe of the city. I am certainly carrying good memories back home. Thank you very much for the ride. Happy Birthday, Chennai,” he said.