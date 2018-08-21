Home Cities Chennai

A Breezy Ride  

The experience of viewing the city from the open space on top of the bus cannot be replicated. On the second day, the ride, which started from MGR Memorial, took the passengers through the Beach road.

Published: 21st August 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

On day one of Madras Week, K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language & Tamil Culture, flags off the double-decker ride in the presence of Swami Vimurtanandaji Maharaj, manager of Ramakrishna Math; RJ Ramnarayana, Director of AMN Global group; Vignesh Kumar J, Sr Vice President Marketing of The New Indian Express group, and history enthusiasts

By Manav Chordia
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Madras Week celebrations, The New Indian Express has organised a daily double-decker bus ride to all the heritage spots at Marina. The ride, which begins at Vivekananda House, is an initiative to give Chennaiites a taste of the city’s history. 

The experience of viewing the city from the open space on top of the bus cannot be replicated. On the second day, the ride, which started from MGR Memorial, took the passengers through the iconic Beach road. As the bus trailed down the Beach road in the afternoon, the cool breeze allowed one to see Chennai in its full heritage bloom with the only obstacle being the tall branches, which provided adequate shade.

With the bus passing through eventful sights such as Marina Lighthouse, Victoria Hall, Napier Bridge, MGR Memorial and the ever-scenic Marina Beach, the history of the city came alive every time one looked at them from above. Even with the regular traffic jams, the double-decker bus ride was unlike anything one can imagine.

While exhibiting red exteriors with Madras Week logos, the people inside, volunteers, and families came together to create a unique experience that puts forward the most essential part of Namma Chennai ­­— our intertwined lives, and our differences that bring us closer. The Beach road is lined with iconic statues of Kannagi, Bharathiyar, Thiruvalluvar, Avvaiyar, and Veeramamunivar. 

Taking back good memories
John, a  tourist from Germany, took the double-decker bus ride. “I loved the ride. It was informative and fun. I like the culture and vibe of the city. I am certainly carrying good memories back home. Thank you very much for the ride. Happy Birthday, Chennai,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bus Ride

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony