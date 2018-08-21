Man’s genitals mutilated in brawl 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man allegedly mutilated his friend’s genitals with a blade in a quarrel as they were boozing together on Sunday night. “Moorthy (28) and Saravanan (29), both from Thiruvannamalai, were daily wage workers and also involved in small-time jobs. On Sunday night, the duo were drinking at a deserted place near a wine-shop at Rajamangalam.

Around 10.30 pm, the duo had a fight. Saravanan hit Moorthy with a big stone and then, cut his genitals with a blade,” said a police officer. Hearing his screams, passers-by took him to the Stanley government hospital. Saravanan was arrested and inquiries revealed that the duo were fighting over some trivial issues.