Home Cities Chennai

Need for clear patient-doctor communication stressed 

As many as 845 medical, dental and paramedical students graduated from the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, at the 28th convocation day of the Institute on Monday.

Published: 21st August 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, V R Venkataachalam, giving away certificates to one of the students | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 845 medical, dental and paramedical students graduated from the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, at the 28th convocation day of the Institute on Monday. Professor David J Galloway, president, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, in his convocation address, stressed the need for a clear communication with patients and other medical professionals. “One really important factor we all need to emphasise is to ensure clear communication with patients, between professionals, and with each other. Clear communication with colleagues is so important for team dysfunction has been shown to have a major effect on outcomes of care,” said Galloway.

David further said that modern clinical and scientific practice face numerous challenges some of which are demographic, some financial and some political. As many as 845 graduates in medical, dental, and paramedical courses received their degrees and 73 gold medals were awarded to the meritorious students.
Dr P V Vijayaraghavan, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Institute, said, “Approval has been received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for starting the DM Medical Oncology with two seats, and also for increasing seats in DM Neonatology and M.Ch Urology programme from the academic year 2018-2019.”

MoU signed
Earlier, the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research signed a MoU with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow. The MoU was signed by David J Galloway and Dr Vijayaraghavan. The tie-up will allow both institutions to support the delivery of postgraduate healthcare training and assessment across many disciplines from dental and oral surgery and also international travel medicine, specialist surgical and medical assessment education and training in foot pathology and paediatric medicine.

Speaking about the MoU, Dr Vijayaraghavan said, “The Medical Council of India now recognises foreign degrees such as MRCP, MRCS and FRCS to utilise the expertise of internationally trained faculties. Now, medical graduates with foreign degrees will be inducted directly at the level of assistant professor.” This two-way measure is a very vital step to benchmark the Indian higher education at the global level. Hence, the Sri Ramachandra Institute is creating a centre for training medical graduates for MRCP, MRCS, and FRCS preparatory courses and examinations of Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons, Glasgow, for global collaboration and intellectual exchange.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doctor-Patient communications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony