Need for clear patient-doctor communication stressed 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 845 medical, dental and paramedical students graduated from the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, at the 28th convocation day of the Institute on Monday. Professor David J Galloway, president, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, in his convocation address, stressed the need for a clear communication with patients and other medical professionals. “One really important factor we all need to emphasise is to ensure clear communication with patients, between professionals, and with each other. Clear communication with colleagues is so important for team dysfunction has been shown to have a major effect on outcomes of care,” said Galloway.

David further said that modern clinical and scientific practice face numerous challenges some of which are demographic, some financial and some political. As many as 845 graduates in medical, dental, and paramedical courses received their degrees and 73 gold medals were awarded to the meritorious students.

Dr P V Vijayaraghavan, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Institute, said, “Approval has been received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for starting the DM Medical Oncology with two seats, and also for increasing seats in DM Neonatology and M.Ch Urology programme from the academic year 2018-2019.”

MoU signed

Earlier, the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research signed a MoU with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow. The MoU was signed by David J Galloway and Dr Vijayaraghavan. The tie-up will allow both institutions to support the delivery of postgraduate healthcare training and assessment across many disciplines from dental and oral surgery and also international travel medicine, specialist surgical and medical assessment education and training in foot pathology and paediatric medicine.

Speaking about the MoU, Dr Vijayaraghavan said, “The Medical Council of India now recognises foreign degrees such as MRCP, MRCS and FRCS to utilise the expertise of internationally trained faculties. Now, medical graduates with foreign degrees will be inducted directly at the level of assistant professor.” This two-way measure is a very vital step to benchmark the Indian higher education at the global level. Hence, the Sri Ramachandra Institute is creating a centre for training medical graduates for MRCP, MRCS, and FRCS preparatory courses and examinations of Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons, Glasgow, for global collaboration and intellectual exchange.”