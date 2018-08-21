No takers for one lakh engineering seats in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what seems to be a disturbing trend, more than half of all seats in private engineering colleges remain vacant after the final day of counselling concluded on Monday. A third of engineering colleges did not even fill 50 seats. However, Computer Science continues to remain in demand, according to data released by Anna University on Monday.

A total of 72,648 students were allotted BE/BTech government quota seats in engineering colleges through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2018. Shockingly, around lakh seats continue to remain vacant. In 46 colleges the admission figure is in single digit. With only supplementary counselling for students who missed their scheduled one pending, the allotment is over 15,000 seats short of the 89,000 in 2017.

This counselling will take place in-person on August 26 and 27 at the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), which was also the most sought after with 1,233 students allotted seats. Information and Communication Technology related courses was the most favoured courses. “During the supplementary in 2017, over 3,000 were allotted seats,” said V Rhymend Uthariaraj, Secretary, TNEA.