Home Cities Chennai

School drop-outs held for snatching

Two juveniles were arrested while trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a commuter in a halted train at Kancheepuram on Sunday.

Published: 21st August 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two juveniles were arrested while trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a commuter in a halted train at Kancheepuram on Sunday. “Dhyaneswaran (32), a resident of Gummidipoondi, was travelling to Chennai in the train. When the train halted at Kavarapettai, two youngsters in the coach snatched the mobile phone from him and jumped off.

A few men in the coach chased the boys and nabbed them,” said a police officer. The boys were handed over to the Korukkupet police and identified as 16-year-old school drop- outs. The duo were sent to the Government observation home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony