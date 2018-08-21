School drop-outs held for snatching

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two juveniles were arrested while trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a commuter in a halted train at Kancheepuram on Sunday. “Dhyaneswaran (32), a resident of Gummidipoondi, was travelling to Chennai in the train. When the train halted at Kavarapettai, two youngsters in the coach snatched the mobile phone from him and jumped off.

A few men in the coach chased the boys and nabbed them,” said a police officer. The boys were handed over to the Korukkupet police and identified as 16-year-old school drop- outs. The duo were sent to the Government observation home.