Scuffle at toll gate leads to four-hour traffic jam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A tussle between a private bus driver and workers of a toll plaza slowed down the traffic at the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway for about four hours on Monday early morning. A private bus from Tiruchy was running towards Chennai. Around 3 am, the bus stopped at the Paranur toll gate near Sriperumbudur. The bus was driven by Prabhu from Gingee in Thiruvannamalai. After paying the toll fee, Prabhu delayed a bit to start the bus.

Meanwhile, the toll plaza workers yelled at him and called him names. Irritated by this, Prabhu got into an argument with the workers. In the melee, the workers hit Prabhu and the passengers came out to support the driver. The toll gate workers also hit the passengers. Angered by this, the other private buses halted at the plaza and the drivers picked a quarrel with the workers,” said a police officer from the Sriperumbudur station.

On information, the Sriperumbudur police rushed to the spot and warned the private bus drivers to start the buses. After hearing about the incident from the passengers, the police took all 36 toll plaza workers for enquiry. In the melee, the traffic at the toll plaza came to a standstill from 3 am to 7 am. The vehicles coming towards Chennai were halted up to Padalam from the Panayur toll gate and the vehicles running from Chennai were halted up to Maraimalai Nagar in Kancheepuram.

Man held for allegedly misbehaving with a cop

Chennai: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police constable in plainclothes who was returning home after duty at Velachery. “She was walking near the Phoenix mall around 10 pm when three men passed comments on her. As she objected to the lewd comments, one of them touched her inappropriately. The people nearby caught hold of them,” said a police officer. While police arrested one of the three men, Santha Rao, who physically touched the constable, two others with him were let off.

Hotel staff assault: 2 ex-DMK men surrender

Chennai: Two former DMK members, Yuvaraj and Diwahar, who assaulted the staff of a biriyani shop last month, surrendered in a magistrate court here on Monday. The assault took place on July 29 when the DMK members got angry since the hotel staff refused to supply them biriyani. The incident went viral on social media and subsequently, the DMK removed those involved in the incident from the party. DMK leader MK Stalin also visited the shop later. Police had already arrested seven men in connection with the case.