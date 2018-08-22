Home Cities Chennai

Areas around Perambur, Tambaram to get underground cable network

To curb electrocution and to reduce complaints of low voltage, the TANGEDCO will commence the first phase of its large-scale project of converting overhead cables to an underground cable network.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To curb electrocution and to reduce complaints of low voltage, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will commence the first phase of its large-scale project of converting overhead cables to an underground cable network in areas of Tambaram and Perambur by October 2018. Perambur in north Chennai and Tambaram in the south were chosen as their initial targets due to the presence of many overhead cables in narrow congested lanes in these areas.  Conversion of High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) lines in these areas is being carried out at a budget of `671 crores.

The north region will cover areas of Kolathur, Perambur Barracks, main Perambur, Villivakkam, Agaram, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Sembium, Gandhi Nagar, Retteri, and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar at a budget of `228 crores. Similarly, the south region will cover areas of Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Pammal, Medavakkam and Selaiyur at the budget of `443 crores.  

LT lines do not have a circuit breaker. They snap easily and when they fall in puddles during monsoon they cause electrocution. This conversion will greatly help in bringing down such incidents, said officials. “624kms of LT lines in areas surrounding Perambur in the North and 918kms of LT lines in northern parts around Tambaram will be brought underground,” added the official. The project will be completed in two years in a phased manner. “Techno Commercial Evaluation for this project has been completed and the tender has also been floated. We have a total of 11 bidders, five bidders for Perambur and six bidders for Tambaram. By the end of this month, we will finalise the bidders and work will start next month,” said the official.

To avoid digging up roads and not to cause hindrance to the public, Tangedco will opt for an internal method for laying the cables instead of digging up wide trenches on the road. “For the first time, we will implement the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) method,” added the official.

