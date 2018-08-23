Made in Madras

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From t-shirts with funky slogans to notebooks sketched with city’s iconic landmarks, these shops sell quirky souvenirs to celebrate the spirit of the city, finds Vaishali Vijaykumar

Ashvita

Under the name Madras Matter, Ashvita Design Studio has come up with its third collection of quirky memorabilia for Madras week. This year, they’ve chosen MDF (compressed wood) as their material for quirky products, which include luggage tag, and 20 new designs of door knob hangers, this season’s specialty. The brand also showcases a range of colourful and vibrant stationery, gift items including mugs, pin badges, magnets, totes and pouches. “Some of our design includes famous song lines like ‘Saroja saaman nikalo’, rickshawalas, and funny instances inspired from the city. We’ve been having celebrating Madras Week for the past three years. People don’t get offended by the designs, but find it amusing. Our lungiwala bobble head paper mache is one of the hot-selling pieces. Notebooks sketched with Valluvar Kottam holds a special place in slightly older people’s hearts,” says Darshini Sundar, head of design.

Address: Ashvita Living Store, Alwarpet. Also available on Amazon.in

For details call: 42109990

Price: Rs 125 onwards

Fully Filmy

Mad Over Madras — this is the name of the series Fully Filmy has come up with for Madras Week 2018. There are a range of colourful tees with interesting pictures of things that remind you about Chennai. What’s special for this year is their wrist band collection with funky slogans like ‘I am Madras’ and ‘Straight Outta Madras’. They also have phone covers and mugs. “As a brand we’ve always focused on all aspects of Madras. It is an everyday emotion. Our black and yellow series was a huge hit in phone covers. Hoodies and coasters are the two special products launched for Madras Week. We’ve been doing this exclusive series for the past two years,” says Raunaq Mangottil, founder of Fully Filmy.

Address: Fully Filmy, Express Avenue

For details: fullyfilmy.in, 9789052236

Price: Rs 75 onwards

Chennaigaga

‘Celebrating Chennai 365 days’ has been the tagline of Chennaigaga Souvenir Store since its inception in 2010. For this Madras Week, the store offers throwback Madras t-shirts. This is introduced to bridge the difference between old Madras and the new cosmopolitan Chennai. While designs with filter kaapi and thayir sadham might be staples, the ones with Ambassador cars, caricatures of Napier Bridge and Uzhaipalar selai (labourer statue at Marina beach) are latest additions. The store also has mugs and denim bags. “The outlet was started with a concept to highlight the love for Madras. The city continues to stand for its iconic landmarks and practices that we Chennaiites don’t give up easily. What’s Madras Week without youngsters flaunting their love for the city in t-shirts and products. We’re one of the few to have a kids line in t-shirts,” says Sujata Tarakesan, managing partner of Chennaigaga.

Address: Chennaigaga, No 27, TTK Road, Royapettah

For details call: 42666745

Prices: Rs 100 onwards

The Phoenix Company

Aditi Maithreya, creative director of The Phoenix Company, introduced dosa man t-shirts as part of last year’s Madras Week creations. This year she’s got thayir sadham t-shirts, for the love of this comfort food. She also came up with a series called ‘With Love from Namma Chennai’ in June, to highlight the hidden treasures of the city. This could be a typical door you would spot in the old houses of Mylapore, vessels, and thoranams that have a vintage appeal. “There are about five designs that will be introduced on coasters and notebooks. We’ve been launching products specially for Madras Week for the past two years. People tend to fall in love with those that they can easily relate to on a daily basis. This year’s series is also to remind people about the rich culture and heritage of the city,” says Aditi.

Address: New no 40, old no 56, Third Main Road, Kasthurbanagar, Adyar

For details: thephoenixcompany.com, 9382628919

Price: Rs 550 onwards

Doodle Monk

Namma Madras is an innovative series of this brand, usually released during the second half of the year. Doodle Monk was started three years back, and they create t-shirts, notebooks, and posters. Check out their bookmarks that features over 20 designs predominantly highlighting the landmarks of the cities like Light House, Mylapore, and beaches. “I’ve created a rising sun concept. It encompasses all the historic places of Chennai around its circumference on a poster which can also be framed and used as a home decor piece. Every design has a unique feeling attached to it, and by default, love for Madras. Some of the quirky ones include idli podi, and thalaivar,” shares Srirama Santhosh, founder of Doodle Monk.

Address: Monk Space, Besant Nagar

For details: Doodlemonk.in, 8838819454

Price: Rs 30 onwards