Home Cities Chennai

18 MLAs case: Final hearing commences

The Madras HC on Thursday commenced final hearing of petitions against disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, owing allegiance to rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran

Published: 24th August 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

18 MLAs from the TTV Dhinakaran faction who have been disqualified under the anti-defection law have challenged the speaker's decision.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday commenced final hearing of petitions against disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, owing allegiance to rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran, with their counsel asserting they only sought a change of the chief minister and never pressed for a trust vote.

It was the DMK which had asked for a floor test for the Palaniswami government in the assembly, senior counsel P S Raman of the disqualified MLAs said in his submissions before Justice M Sathyanarayanan. Countering the argument that the MLAs would have voted against the AIADMK government and brought it down had they not been disqualified, he said the ruling party would have still won the floor test as they were up by three or four MLAs.

Senior counsel Ariyama Sundaram, representing the Speaker, said the issue was not about what the governor could do in such circumstances, but what the MLAs wanted the governor to do, a reference to their demand for changing the chief minister. The MLAs had also informed that they were unwilling to participate in the legislature party meeting to which they were invited, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
18 MLAs case T T V Dhinakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar