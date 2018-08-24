Vishaka panel meets over SP’s plaint
CHENNAI: The Vishaka committee that was formed after a woman Superintendent of police (SP) lodged a harassment complaint against an Inspector-General of Police (IGP), met at the State Crime Records Bureau office here for the first time on Thursday.
The committee meeting decided how to go about the case and inquiry process in connection with the complaint, police sources said.
The case will be probed as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.