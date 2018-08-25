‘AIIMS doctors satisfied with late CM J. Jayalalitha’s treatment’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Friday said that high-quality medical care was given to the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, when she was treated at the Apollo Hospitals between September 22 and December 5, 2016, claimed V K Sasikala’s counsel.

On Thursday, three medical experts - G C Khilnani of the department of Pulmonology, Anjan Trikha, Professor of Anaesthesiology and Nitish Nayak, Professor in the Department of Cardiology - deposed before the Arumughaswamy Commission, which has been inquiring into the circumstances that led to the death of Jayalalithaa. They were cross-examined by Sasikala’s counsel on Friday.

“The doctors met Jayalalithaa nine times between September 22 and December 5, 2016. Jayalalithaa moved her legs and hands on her own during treatment,” Sasikala advocate N Raja Senthoor Pandian told reporters, quoting the doctors statement made during cross- examination.

He claimed that the doctors expressed satisfaction over the treatment provided to the late CM. “During their last visit on December 3, 2016, her health condition did not demand any surgery,” said Pandian, as told by doctors.

The doctors reportedly named a few ruling party ministers, who were present during the discussion on her health condition on December 3. “The doctors told us that they visited the AIADMK supremo on the request of the Union government,” added Pandian.

So far, the commission has examined 78 witnesses including doctors from Apollo and government doctors and seven others. Among them, over 33 have been cross- examined by advocates of Sasikala, the jailed aide of Jayalalithaa.