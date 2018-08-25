Home Cities Chennai

Euthanasia plea: Panel to pick doctors to examine child

Court forms three-member committee to suggest names of experts within two weeks

Published: 25th August 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has constituted a three-member independent committee to suggest experts examine a nine-year-old child, who was suffering from the persistent vegetative state from birth and file a report. The boy’s father had moved the court seeking permission for Euthanasia.

The panel, constituted by a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and S Baskaran, would consist of neurosurgeon Reginald, Pediatrician P Ramachandran, Central Government Health Scheme Chief Medical Officer Uma Maheshwari. They have been asked to suggest names of the experts within two weeks.
In his writ petition, Thirumeni of Kattumannarkoil submitted that his son Paavendhan, who is not only in a vegetative state for a decade, but also suffers epileptic seizures ranging between 10 to 20 times a day when controlled by medicines. The maximum number of such attacks he had suffered on a single day was 150, his counsel N Kavitha told the judges.

Thirumeni, a tailor, managed to spend ` 10,000 per month towards medical expenses of his son all these years with the hope that the latter would lead a normal life. Since all doctors had concurred there was absolutely no scope of recovery, as the damage to brain was total, he wanted the court to permit him to withdraw all forms of food, nutrition and medicine to his son and smoothen his process of dying.

The plea gains significance in view of the Supreme Court judgment on March 18 saying that fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to live with dignity till the end and it therefore includes the right to die with dignity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Euthanasia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat