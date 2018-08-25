Posters in schools against bullying

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tulir, Centre for Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse in collaboration with Greater Chennai Corporation, has developed and installed boards in all 281 Corporation schools to increase awareness of bullying.

A statement from Tulir said that the bilingual board's present students with non-threatening age appropriate easy-to-remember simple personal safety rules which would help them get away from bullying and help bullies identify their weaknesses.

According to 2007 data from the National Study on Child Abuse, over 53 per cent of surveyed children (boys and girls), reported being sexually victimised. “Sexual violence against children is usually ignored and trivialised due to denial caused by discomfort and ignorance,” said Vidya Reddy, founder of Tulir, adding that schools were the frontline of child protection.

In a move to equip students with the understanding of bullying, the posters outline definition of bullying, how to deal with it and even explain why bullies behaved in a certain way, apart from list out different actions that comprise bullying. The poster will also help teachers identify victims and bullies.