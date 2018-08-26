Reservoirs go dry, Chennai stares at water crisis

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is staring at a possible water crisis as two of its major reservoirs, which are prime suppliers of drinking water to the city, have gone bone dry. Poondi and Cholavaram reservoirs have reached their dead storage levels with current water levels in both standing at a dismal 14mcft, according to Metrowater website on Saturday.

As the present volume of all four prime drinking water sources to the city is merely 11 per cent of their total capacity, officials said this will cater to the city’s needs only for the next two and a half months. The combined capacity of lakes at Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam was 2.43tmcft in June. In a month’s time, the storage levels dipped to 1.79tmcft with current level standing at 1.25tmcft as of Saturday.

As reservoir levels have been steadily depleting since May, the city is mainly dependent on the North East monsoon to avoid a water crisis this year end. “The current state of water levels is worrisome. But, if monsoons fail like last year, we will draw water from quarries, groundwater sources and from the two desalination plants,” said an official.

Apart from these four reservoirs, the city is heavily dependent on water released from Veeranam Lake, with 74-77 cusecs being discharged every day into Porur Lake. “We have discussed with Metrowater, which will draw 180MLD of water from Veeranam Lake every day. Once the Porur Lake fills up, water will be released to all four reservoirs,” said an official. The next major source of water, from Krishna river, which was supposed to reach the State by October end, may be delayed as water levels at both Kandaleru and Somasila reservoirs are below transferrable levels, said Metrowater officials.