Crime file

By Express News Service

Chennai: Police on Saturday night arrested the 52-year-old warden of a children’s home in the city, who went into hiding after four persons were arrested in a raid on the home. Four children tearfully complained to Senthil, Child Protection Officer, on Thursday, that they were sexually assaulted by the persons at the helm of affairs in the home. Thereafter, on Friday, the police raided the home.

Foreign currencies worth Rs 85.1Lakh seized

Chennai: Customs officials seized Rs 85.1 lakh in undeclared foreign currencies from two passengers at the Chennai Airport on Sunday, according to a note from the Customs Department. Officials of he Air Intelligence Unit intercepted Kalimuthu Natesaperumal, 51, bound for Singapore and Rakeebudeen Kaja Nawas, 43, who was bound for Colombo.

Man held for cheating woman of Rs 14Lakh

Chennai: A 55-year-old man was arrested for cheating Rs 14 lakh from a woman, who had given him the money to purchase machinery. The police said S Nisha (30), a resident of Kolathur, who wanted to start a business of manufacturing plastic bags, gave Krishnakumar Rs 14 lakh in 2017 to purchase the machinery, but he did not deliver the machinery. Hence, the police complaint.