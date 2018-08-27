Home Cities Chennai

Crime file

Police on Saturday night arrested the 52-year-old warden of a children’s home in the city, who went into hiding after four persons were arrested in a raid on the home.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Chennai: Police on Saturday night arrested the 52-year-old warden of a children’s home in the city, who went into hiding after four persons were arrested in a raid on the home. Four children tearfully complained to Senthil, Child Protection Officer, on Thursday, that they were sexually assaulted by the persons at the helm of affairs in the home. Thereafter, on Friday, the police raided the home.

Foreign currencies worth Rs 85.1Lakh seized
Chennai: Customs officials seized Rs 85.1 lakh in undeclared foreign currencies from two passengers  at the Chennai Airport on Sunday, according to a note from the Customs Department. Officials of he Air Intelligence Unit intercepted Kalimuthu Natesaperumal, 51, bound for Singapore and Rakeebudeen Kaja Nawas, 43, who was bound for Colombo.

Man held for cheating woman of Rs 14Lakh
Chennai: A 55-year-old man was arrested for cheating Rs 14 lakh from a woman, who had given him the money to purchase machinery. The police said S Nisha (30), a resident of Kolathur, who wanted to start a business of manufacturing plastic bags, gave Krishnakumar Rs 14 lakh in 2017 to purchase the machinery, but he did not deliver the machinery. Hence, the police complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexually assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6