Women need opportunity and respect to grow: Kamal Haasan   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : I am used to being surrounded by extraordinary women. My mother was one,” said actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan while delivering the keynote address at the second edition of ‘Suyasakthi Virudhugal’ — Homepreneur Awards ceremony on Sunday. The event saw 35 ‘homepreneur awardees’, four ‘special mention’ and five ‘special mention recognition’ awardees from 11 categories being honoured for their business and innovative work-from-home ideas. “Extraordinary women don’t surprise me at all,” said Haasan. “I am only concerned about the delay in their progress. If women are given the opportunity and respect, I believe they will not only drive forward their town or city but the country’s progress.”

The founder and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Haasan went on to add that Kerala boasts a number of entrepreneurs. “Kerala is full of entrepreneurs. Everybody wants to do some kind of business no matter how small, and many of these ventures are run by women. People think it is because of education or Communism but it is actually because of the state’s basic historical background of being a matriarchal society. They know how to respect women,” he pointed out.

The categories for the awards included Agriculture, Arts and Culture, Beauty and Wellness, Breaking Stereotypes, Education and Literature, Food and Beverages, Home professionals, Healthcare, Home Retail, Media and Entertainment, Sports and Fitness, Social Welfare.“These homepreneurs are now creating a new marketplace on their own terms,” said CK Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder of Naturals Salon and Spa, which was the title sponsor of the event. “They are innovating, burning the midnight oil from home to create an accounted economic value. They are creating a sustainable activity given the demands of their family life. With sensitivity to people and environment, they are creating socially responsible ideas.”

About 150 candidates were shortlisted for a one-on-one interview from a total of 6,500 registrations. The winners will be provided with mentorship and investment support for transforming and upgrading their business activities. Brand Avatar, a branding and event management company, organised the event at Savera Hotel in association with Naturals Salon and Spa and Udhayam Paruppu Vagaigal. “This award has been structured as a social impact initiative as it aims to recognise and award women who have created such an enterprise. Also, it provides a support ecosystem through funders and mentors for ideas that have potential,” said Hemachandran, founder and CEO of Brand Avatar.