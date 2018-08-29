Late evening downpour will continue for two more days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Meteorological department on Tuesday said moderate to heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm activity will continue in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for the next two days. S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, said that the rains and thunderstorm will continue as the upper air cyclonic circulation is concentrated over the interiors of northern Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas.

“There would be one or two spells of heavy rainfall at some places. Aside from that, the rainfall will be scattered. Rains will mostly be at late evening or early morning. Daytime temperatures will be in the normal range,” he said. Weather blogger Pradeep John said that the rains are expected to continue and become widespread till the first week of September. Meanwhile, the Sathyabama University ARG has received the highest rainfall, with 8 cm in last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Tuesday.