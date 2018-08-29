Home Cities Chennai

Three years of training,  girls begin the change

Published: 29th August 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Girl students from backward communities took part in the project

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The PudhumaiPalli project, which was launched in 2015 to improve the livelihood prospects of girl students in urban, socio-economically marginalised communities came to a close on Tuesday, after running its three-year course.This project was funded by the MacArthur Foundation and executed with the assistance of the British Council, and is said to have benefitted over 51,000 students across 70 schools run by the Chennai Corporation.

Over the course of three years, interested middle school students were introduced to after-school clubs, where a variety of English-based activities such as sentence building, debates and chart making was held. Two students in each club were selected for leadership roles and co-ordinated club activities.
Speaking at the valedictory event, acting director of British Council, South India, Antonius Raghubansie, said that the project was extremely successful.

“We are inspired by the talent and potential we see in Chennai’s students, school leaders and teachers. The P3DISC project has been our effort to successfully channel this talent to provide students, especially girls, teachers, master trainers and head teachers with the skills and confidence to better their lives and create a positive impact in their communities,” he said. Teachers from various schools which were selected for the project said it has boosted the confidence of student leaders. “The girl leaders in my school have grown and are able to express their views without holding back,” said a teacher.

MAke an impact
The project, funded by the MacArthur Foundation and executed with the assistance of the British Council, is said to have benefitted over 51,000 female students across 70 schools around the city run by the Chennai Corporation.

