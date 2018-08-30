Home Cities Chennai

Once again, car driven by underage schoolboy kills man

 A car driven by a 16-year-old boy mowed down a motorcyclist on Tuesday at Tiruvallur, the third fatal accident caused by cars driven by minor boys in Chennai and its peripheries this month. 

Published: 30th August 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A car driven by a 16-year-old boy mowed down a motorcyclist on Tuesday at Tiruvallur, the third fatal accident caused by cars driven by minor boys in Chennai and its peripheries this month. Police said the accident took place when a Class 11 boy sneaked out with his father’s car and went on a joy ride with four friends. 

The boy was reportedly driving on the Chennai - Tiruttani high road at 8pm when he hit a motorcycle driven by K Lakshmipathy (55), a resident of Pullarambakkam in Tiruvallur district running a tea shop in Tiruvallur town. “Lakshmipathy was crossing the highway when the car hit his bike. Lakshmipathy and the bike were dragged for a few metres before he fell off the bike and the car ran over him,” said a police officer. Police, who reached the site, said Lakshmipathy died on the spot.

Locals handed over the car’s occupants to the cops, who were shocked to find they were schoolboys. Neither the boy nor his father were held as of  Wednesday evening though a case of causing death by negligence was registered at Tiruvallur Taluk police station. Sources said the boy’s father, said to be a businessman, was out of town. On August 5, a car driven by a 17- year-old boy killed three at Mahabalipuram. On Saturday, a car driven by a 15-year-old boy hit a parked van. The boy’s friend was killed in the crash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fatal accident minor boys

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals