Home Cities Chennai

Remove corrupt vigilance officials: Madras High Court

Madras High Court directed the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to pack off all corrupt officials in the in the Vigilance Cell and replace them with honest persons.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Baffled over rampant corruption in the day-to-day affairs of the civic body, the Madras High Court directed the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to pack off all corrupt officials in the Vigilance Cell and replace them with honest persons after consulting Director General of Police (DGP). Justice S M Subramaniam gave the directive on Thursday while disposing of a writ petition from H Lakshmi, who prayed for a directive to the zone-VIII executive engineer to remove a generator placed in front of her house.

After going through the report filed by the Commissioner, the judge said he wanted to place on record, with pain, the real situation prevailing in the civic body. The Act, rules and regulations were not meant to remain just on paper. They were to be implemented by superior executives to achieve 100 per cent results. If large-scale graft was allowed to go unchecked, what would be the methodology to curb violation of rules and regulations by builders and contractors, he asked. 

The judge told the Commissioner to remove corrupt officials from the Corporation Vigilance Cell and consult with DGP, who should depute enough new police officials with proven integrity and honesty to man the cell so it could function more effectively and meaningfully.

The judge said he was of the strong opinion that none of the plan approvals were followed or implemented by Corporation officials. The civic body had miserably failed. When the building construction commenced pursuant to the approval of the plan, either the local police or the politicians or Corporation officials visited the site and witnessed construction activities almost daily. In spite of the inspections conducted frequently by junior engineers, assistant engineers, executive engineers and also zonal officers, builders constructed huge unauthorised buildings in large numbers. He said violations had unguidedly multiplied and were witnessed by the competent authorities of the corporation.

"This court is surprised as to how such activities are not taken up to the knowledge of the Commissioner and the government by the competent authorities. When every official of Chennai Corporation as well as the government are aware of such happenings in Chennai City, why no stern action is taken against all the persons involved in them", the judge asked. 

The judge also said he could not come to the conclusion that the Commissioner was ignorant of all such illegalities and irregularities. He could not consciously be held as an innocent person. "Why is the Commissioner inactive in respect of such illegalities and irregularities. Is the Commissioner  not independent in his actions? Is the Commissioner handcuffed by some other higher officials? Is the Commissioner inefficient in controlling and minimising such illegalities and corrupt activities in the Corporation? All these questions are to be answered by the Commissioner, the judge said.

The judge ordered the setting up of vigilance booths in the front office of all Corporation offices/buildings and installation of CCTV cameras, within four weeks, to enable the common man to provide information and lodge complaints in respect of illegalities, irregularities and corrupt activities. These should be under direct supervision of  Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, the judge said.

The judge also directed that all Corporation employees should furnish the particulars and details of their property, both movable and immovable, standing in their name and in the names of their family members, including their dependants, within three months. The details should be cross-checked with the particulars given at the time of joining the Corporation's service. Discrepancies, if any, should be probed by the “vigilance cell” manned by a new set of honest officers and appropriate action should be taken by the higher ups both under penal laws and under discipline and appeal rules, the judge said.

The Commissioner was also told to form special vigilance teams to conduct surprise checks and inquiries into all ongoing building projects. Violation of rules and unauthorised constructions had to be immediately dealt with in accordance with law. In the event of any such large-scale violation and unauthorised construction being identified, appropriate disciplinary action should be initiated against the junior, assistant and executive engineers and zonal officers concerned, the judge stated. No leniency could be shown. The exercise was to be done within three months, the judge said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corruption Greater Chennai Corporation Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing